GJEL Accident Attorneys Offers Free Holiday Cab Ride Program Across Multiple Cities In California

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Jose, CA - October 25, 2024 - GJEL Accident Attorneys is excited to bring back its popular Free Holiday Cab Ride Program for 2024, now covering a wide range of cities across the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond. This program, which has been successful in helping reduce drunk driving incidents during holiday celebrations, is designed to offer a safe, cost-free way for individuals to get home after festivities.



The Free Holiday Cab Ride Program will be available between Thursday, October 31st, 2024, at 5:00 PM and Saturday, November 2nd, 2024, at 11:00 AM, offering safe transportation options for those celebrating Halloween and other seasonal events.



Eligible Cities: Rides must take place within the San Francisco Bay Area or one of the following cities:



Orinda, San Jose, Oakland, Fresno, Sacramento, Concord, Hayward, Stockton, San Francisco, Fremont, Walnut Creek, Berkeley, and surrounding areas.



How It Works: Participants must claim a ticket from the registration link to be eligible for reimbursement. The program will cover one-way rides to a safe destination, whether by traditional taxi or rideshare service. GJEL Accident Attorneys will reimburse up to $15.00 per ride. Participants must be 21 years or older, have a valid driver's license, and adhere to the following guidelines:



?One reimbursement per household and one reimbursement per PayPal email address.

?Submissions must be received no later than November 8th, 2024.

?Participants are limited to one reimbursement program per year.

For detailed reimbursement instructions and to claim your ticket, visit: Register for Free Holiday Cab Ride.



“We know that holidays like Halloween are often occasions for celebration, and we want to make sure everyone has a safe way to get home,” said Casey Slate, PR team member at GJEL Accident Attorneys.“This program is part of our ongoing commitment to road safety, and we encourage everyone to plan ahead and take advantage of the free rides.”



Contact Information:

GJEL Accident Attorneys

1625 The Alameda #511

San Jose, CA 95126

Phone: (408) 955-9000

Open 24 hours



For media inquiries, please contact:

Casey Slate

PR Team, GJEL Accident Attorneys

Phone: (408) 955-9000

Email: ...

For more information and to claim your ticket, visit:



Company :-GJEL Accident Attorneys

User :- Casey Slate

Email :-...

Phone :-5108390707

Url :-