AIMIM Files Court Case Against BJP's Giriraj Singh Over Communal Remarks: What's The Case?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has filed a complaint against Union Giriraj Singh over his controversial remarks during his 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' in Kishanganj.

Taking action against the senior BJP leader, the AIMIM filed a case against him in Kishanganj court, reported LiveHindustan on Saturday. The action was taken after the Union Minister faced a huge backlash, especially from the Muslim community, over his remarks made during the rally.

About Giriraj Singh's 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra'

The Union Minister carried out the 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' in Kishanganj on October 22. While addressing the people, the BJP leader urged people to have a stockpile of“spears, swords and tridents” in their homes, which could be used as part of the worship of deities and for“self-defence”, reported news agency PTI.



He also claimed that women in Bihar are unsafe because of “love jihad”, a term used by right-wing groups to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

"I have been told that every year a number of Hindu girls fall prey to love jihad which is followed by their conversion (to Islam). No case is registered against the culprits who keep misbehaving with women not ready to fall into their trap," PTI quoted Singh as saying.

'Become a Hindu if you want to live in Aaria'

The BJP Minister's rally in Bihar covered multiple cities and was also joined by several other party leaders. Apart from Giriraj Singh, other BJP leaders also made controversial remarks during the rally. One of the MPs from BJP, Pradeep Kumar, joined the rally and said that“if one has to live in Araria, he has to become Hindu”.

“What shame is there in calling yourself a Hindu? If one has to live in Araria, he has to become Hindu,” Pradeep Kumar Singh said at the rally in Bihar.