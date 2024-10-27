Sonam Flaunts Body Ornament Made Of Karnataka’S Red Soil, Multani Clay To Celebrate Connection With ‘Earth’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) and fashionista Sonam Kapoor wore an outfit made out of Karnataka's red soil and Multani clay and Khadi. She said the ensemble celebrates the connection to“Bhumi-the earth” and“the inner strength and pride it evokes”.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a string of pictures, where she is seen wearing a body ornament made out of red soil paired with Khadi lehenga and dupatta with a drizzle of gold. She completed her look with green jewels and bronzed make-up.

For the caption, she broke down her look and wrote:“Wrapped in khadi and the earth's essence, honoring tradition and the divine within. Wearing Sinah | Body Ornament by @thevernacularmodern, crafted from Karnataka red soil and Multani clay, paired with a khadi lehenga and dupatta by @abujanisandeepkhosla.”

The actress said that she was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor and her team.

“Styled by the incredible @rheakapoor and Styling Team @stylebyvanshika. This outfit celebrates our connection to Bhumi-the earth we come from, and the inner strength and pride it evokes,” she wrote.

Sonam added:“This ensemble is more than an outfit; it's a narrative on revival, grounding, and celebrating the inner Devi and Dev. Grateful to embody this poetic connection to our.”

The actress recently stunned in an all-black ensemble by Dior and Rhea celebrated her style.

Rhea took to her Instagram to share her heartfelt pride and joy as Sonam was named the global ambassador for the renowned fashion house.

Alongside stylish images of Sonam, Rhea wrote,“I'm so proud of my sister and her immense impact on taking Indian fashion global with her love for fashion, passion for the people who work in the industry, and her respect for every aspect of it.”

She added,“Fashion is supposed to be fun and a tool to express yourself while encouraging others to do the same, and no one embodies that with as much brave joie de vivre as @sonamkapoor, from Mumbai to Paris.” In the photos, Sonam is seen wearing two stunning black outfits.

On the work front, last month, Sonam revealed her next project, Battle for Bittora, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2010 novel of the same name. Reports indicate that Rhea Kapoor acquired the film rights to the book, and the project will be produced under the Anil Kapoor Films Company banner.

The forthcoming film narrates the story of an animation expert who unexpectedly finds herself competing against a former royal in the elections for Bittora.