IRONMAN 70.3 Goa: Triathlon Event Culminates, Tejasvi Surya Becomes 1St MP To Take The Challenge

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Oct 27 (IANS) Tejasvi Surya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bengaluru South got his name etched in record on Sunday as he became the first Parliamentarian to participate in the 2004 IRONMAN 70.3 Goa event, a Triathlon challenge that comprises 1.9 km of swimming, 90 km of cycling, and 21.1 km of running.

The fourth edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa was flagged off at Goa's Miramar Beach by Goa Govind Gawde, in presence of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and former Indian player Leander Paes.

Since its inception, IRONMAN 70.3 Goa has attracted triathletes from over 57 countries, and the fourth edition welcomed participants from more than 75 towns and cities across the country. This year's race also featured over 120 competitors from Central and State Government services, with women making up 12-15 per cent of the athlete base. Remarkably, over 60 per cent of this year's participants are first-time competitors, underscoring the event's significant role in expanding the triathlon community in India.

A couple of family members also cheered for their sons and daughters as they took part in the Triathlon challenge.

Many local residents who turned up to watch the IRONMAN challenge also shared their excitement and said that it was a welcome move that Goa government was giving platform to youngsters to partake in a highly competitive and challenging sporting event.

In 2022, Tejasvi Surya participated in the IRONMAN 70.3 Goa as part of a relay team, completing the 90 km cycling segment.

However, this year, the lawmaker took on the full distance, competing individually against other triathletes. Olympic swimmer Sajan Prakash also participated in the IRONMAN 70.3 Goa relay on Sunday along with teammates Sirish Govardhan (cycling) and Soumya Rout (running).

The IRONMAN 70.3 Goa event gives strength to Modi government's Fit India movement as it encourages and inspires GenNext to participate in the programme and adopt an active and healthy lifestyle. Tejasvi Surya's participation in the ironman challenge only goes to spread the message on why developing physical courage and endurance should become part of citizens' daily lives.

Notably, the FIT India Movement was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 29, 2019 with a motive to make fitness an integral part of daily lives. The mission of the Movement is to bring about behavioural changes and make the citizens move towards a more physically active lifestyle.