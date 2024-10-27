Ras Laffan Community's Mental Health And Safety Awareness Event Attracts 870 Workers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In celebration of World Mental Day 2024, and in collaboration with the of Interior, the Ras Laffan Community Outreach Program recently organised a variety of awareness and educational activities, along with a series of mental health and worker safety awareness workshops recently.

The events took place at Al Khor Sports Club, with the participation of over 870 workers representing 14 local companies operating in northern Qatar.

The goal of these events was to raise awareness about mental health guidelines for workers, the impact of mental health on their well-being and productivity in companies, and mental health awareness for road users, emphasizing the role of awareness in ensuring individual and community safety.

The event featured a series of educational sessions such as“Mental Health in Daily Life,”“Mental Health Exercises,” and“Health Tips for Workers.” Additionally, there were sessions on“The Impact of Drugs on Mental Health,” presented by the General Directorate of Drug Enforcement, and“Mental Health for Road Users,” presented by the General Directorate of Traffic.

Sheikha Al Anoud Al Thani, Head of Media Studies at the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Interior, emphasised the importance of these events, which align with the Ministry's strategic objectives to enhance effective communication between workers and the community and raise awareness among workers about mental health. She highlighted that mental health is one of the key pillars of psychological and physical stability for workers.

Sheikha Dana Al Thani, Head of the Ras Laffan Community Outreach Program, stressed the importance of the program's continued support for cultural and community initiatives for all segments of society, including workers in local companies who are a fundamental part of the local community. She praised the efforts made to involve workers in local, national, and international events.