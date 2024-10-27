Senegalese President Pledges“Free, Democratic And Transparent” Legislative Elections

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Xinhua -Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Friday pledged that the upcoming legislative on Nov. 17 will be“free, and transparent.”

In a statement at the Palace of the Republic, the presidential residence, Faye called on all Senegalese, especially stakeholders, to engage in a“peaceful and dignified electoral campaign.”

The electoral campaign will begin on Oct. 27 and end on Nov. 15. A total of 41 parties, coalitions and political groups are participating in this election.

“I wish all Senegalese and all political actors a peaceful and dignified campaign season,” Faye said, urging participants to show“a high sense of responsibility and calm” and refrain from“violent discourse and behavior” to safeguard Senegal's stability and democratic values.

“Elections are a decisive moment for democratic choice, a time for celebration, not for discord,” Faye stressed. He reminded his compatriots that the core values of peace, democracy and solidarity are“one of our nation's greatest strengths, a treasure we must preserve.”