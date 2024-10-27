Katara Holds Astronomy Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Cultural Village (Katara) on Thursday inaugurated the Katara Astronomy Exhibition, organised in cooperation with Maps International and Katara Space Science Program, under the title“Innovations and Sciences - Future Formations from Concept to Creativity”. It concluded yesterday.

The activities, held at the Thuraya Planetarium in Katara, began with an exciting display of creativity and innovation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), amidst a large presence and interaction from students from Qatari schools and universities, in addition to a distinguished presence of teachers, academics and scientists.

The exhibition was attended by many scientific and educational bodies and institutions, schools and universities in Qatar, in addition to a number of students representing a variety of nationalities and different scientific levels, where each participant presented his distinctive ideas in scientific and astronomical fields such as space exploration, artificial intelligence, robotics, planetary systems, machine learning and others.

Over the course of three days, the Katara Astronomy Exhibition provided a unique platform for students to showcase their STEM projects to a panel of expert judges.

These models and projects showed the creativity and technical skills of the participants, making them compete for several prestigious awards, including the Future Scientist Award for the Most Innovative Model, the Young Innovator Award for Creative Idea in Problem Solving, the Outstanding Presentation and Design Award, and the Most Creative Award.