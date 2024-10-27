Qatar Foundation Ushers In New Season Of Sports At Education City

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's Education City continues to establish itself as an inclusive hub of sports and a center for activity for people of all ages and skill levels throughout the year.

And as a new season of diverse sporting events begins, Education City will once again be home to a range of sporting opportunities for individuals and teams, alongside advanced facilities for avid sportspeople, and green spaces for all members of Qatar's community to enjoy.

With daily programmes that are suitable for professionals and beginners, people are invited to join Education City's sports clubs, fitness classes, and training programmes, along with the option to book courts, halls, and pools for enjoying hobbies with family and friends.

Class schedules and training programme timings can be accessed through the Education City app – available to download for free at the Apple Store and Google Play – or by visiting

Focusing on inclusivity, Education City offers facilities accessible for people with disabilities, dedicated spaces for women, and training programs for children and youth to discover and develop their athletic talents. These include paths for walking, running, and cycling, as well as spaces such as Oxygen Park and Qur'anic Botanic Garden, providing families with a relaxing escape from the whirl of everyday life.

Preparations are also under way for Qatar's National Sport Day on February 11, 2025, when Education City will host three main competitions: the Education City Race, with distances of 10km, 5km, and 3km for adults, and 3km and 800m for children; along with the Education City Triathlon, which combines elements of fun and challenge and includes three sports – swimming, cycling, and running. There will also be the Education City Mountain Bike Trail Races, featuring a 15km race and a 5km race.

In addition to the three main races, the day will include sporting activities suitable for all ages and levels, and early registration can be completed through the Education City app.

Meanwhile, the Education City Stadium has become a hub for women's and girls' sports, hosting a weekly Ladies Night every Tuesday over the coming months from 5-9pm, featuring participation from up to 20 partner organizations and attracting around 1,200 participants each week.

Mashal Shahbik, Director of Events and Protocol at Qatar Foundation said,“In alignment with Qatar's vision of fostering a healthy and active society, Qatar Foundation is committed to providing diverse and inclusive sports opportunities through its facilities and initiatives. Education City has become a leading sports destination, offering daily programs and activities that cater to everyone, from beginners to professionals, while ensuring accessible facilities that promote the inclusion of people with disabilities."

Abdallah Shaheen Al Kaabi, Head of Sports Affairs at QF's Pre-University Education, said:“In Qatar Foundation Schools, we believe that access and exposure to sports from a young age plays a crucial role in shaping young minds and fostering a love for physical activity."