In an increasingly complex and volatile environment, military and advisory offices should prominently feature lists of potential risks and challenges. Israel's attempts to redefine the Middle Eastern landscape are not only failing to secure long-term safety but are also likely intensifying its existing vulnerabilities and instabilities. This delicate balance is further complicated by the role of the United States, Israel's main ally, which often appears somewhat ineffectual or "near-blind" in its efforts to manage the intricate web of conflicts surrounding Israel.



Recently, a noteworthy but largely overlooked decision by the Biden administration involved the deployment of around 100 U.S. troops to Israel. These troops are designated to operate the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, an advanced missile defense technology. This deployment occurs during a period of escalating tensions that feel akin to a train speeding toward an inevitable collision. In the wake of a missile attack from Iran on October 1, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant promised a robust and precise response that would catch adversaries off guard. His commitment indicated a readiness for a military show of force that would leave opponents bewildered.



On October 16, during a meeting between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and Minister Galant, the deployment of the THAAD system was framed as a testament to unwavering American support for Israel’s defensive posture. However, within the framework of this military collaboration, Austin offered advice that felt cursory at best. He encouraged Israel to take measures to alleviate the humanitarian crisis impacting civilians and to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers operating in southern Lebanon—guidance that seemed inadequate given the escalating situation.



The following day, in another discussion, Austin emphasized the importance of the THAAD system for preserving Israel's right to self-defense, presenting it as part of a broader U.S. commitment to Israeli security. The term "strict" has surfaced repeatedly in discussions surrounding Israel's defense systems, especially regarding the Iron Dome, which is another critical element of Israel’s military strategy.



Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon’s press secretary, attempted to downplay the risks associated with the deployment of the THAAD system and accompanying troops. He suggested that this system would simply bolster Israel’s existing air defense framework, reaffirming the United States’ dedication to Israeli security while also providing protection for Americans in Israel against potential missile threats from Iran.

