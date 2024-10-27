(MENAFN) On October 20, 2024, the Middle East Monitor offered a critical perspective on Israel's attempts to reshape the Middle Eastern landscape, suggesting that these efforts could heighten regional vulnerabilities instead of providing the security Israel seeks. The article indicates that the United States, traditionally viewed as a steadfast ally of Israel, appears to be missing the complexities of the situation, with its role compared to that of a "near-blind giant" in issues concerning the Jewish state.



In a move that was both significant and understated, the Biden administration announced the deployment of around 100 U.S. troops to Israel. Their primary responsibility will be operating the Terminal High Altitude Defense System (THAAD). This deployment occurs against a backdrop of escalating tensions in the region, which many observers liken to a runaway train hurtling toward disaster. In the aftermath of a missile attack from Iran on October 1, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant pledged that Israel's forthcoming retaliation would be "strong, accurate, and above all surprising," implying that the scale of the response would leave adversaries confused.



During a meeting on October 16 between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and Minister Galant, Austin characterized the THAAD deployment as a demonstration of "strong and unwavering U.S. support for Israel's defense." However, the meeting also included vague proposals regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and ensuring the safety of UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, highlighting a lack of concrete strategies to address these pressing issues.



Following these discussions, the focus turned to the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Once again, THAAD was emphasized as critical for upholding "Israel's right to defend itself," reinforcing the U.S. commitment to Israel's security. This commitment increasingly hinges on advanced defense systems like the Iron Dome.



While Pentagon statements reaffirm the U.S. military's support for Israel, the complex dynamics in the region raise doubts about the sufficiency of this approach in curbing escalating instability. The heavy reliance on military solutions, without adequately addressing the humanitarian crises, prompts questions about the effectiveness and sustainability of U.S. policies in the Middle East.

