Vietnamese PM To Arrive Qatar On Official Visit On Oct 30

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of Vietnam H E Nguyen Huy Hiep has said that Prime of Vietnam H E Pham Minh Chinh is scheduled to pay an official visit to Qatar from October 30 to November 1.

He said that the visit is of special significance, being the first visit by a Vietnamese Prime Minister to Qatar in 15 years (2009) and 12 years after the high-level visit of then Amir H H Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani to Vietnam (2012).

“This visit shows that Vietnam highly appreciates Qatar's potential and role in the Middle East and in the Arab world, attaches importance to the Vietnam-Qatar friendship and cooperation, and wishes to promote multifaceted cooperation with Qatar to become more in-depth, substantive and effective,” said Hiep.

He said that Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's visit to Qatar is expected to help strengthen comprehensive and extensive cooperation between Vietnam and Qatar in various fields, including politics, economics, trade, investment, energy, labor, aviation, agriculture, industry, culture, tourism and sports.

“The visit will contribute to consolidating political trust between the two countries; creating momentum, opening a new phase of cooperation in Vietnam - Qatar relations. Cooperation with Qatar can help Vietnam penetrate the Gulf region and other markets. Similarly, with Vietnam's role and geographical location in the ASEAN region, Qatar can access other neighboring markets through Vietnam,” said the Ambassador.

He said that Vietnam and Qatar are dynamic, rapidly advancing countries that hold increasingly significant positions in their respective regions and on the international stage. The two countries share a common aim to promote peace, stability, cooperation and prosperity throughout the world.

“Over the years, Vietnam and Qatar have cultivated a multifaceted relationship, marked by significant achievements in politics, diplomacy, trade, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. Qatar is now one of Vietnam's most important trade partners in the Middle East, and the two nations have made great joint efforts in global discussions,” said Hiep. He said that in political and diplomatic ties, the two countries have witnessed positive developments, as demonstrated by more frequent exchanges of delegations at all levels, particularly the high-ranking visits, underscoring the importance both countries attach to their bilateral ties.

“In the economic aspect, bilateral trade between the two countries has experienced robust growth over the years, reaching $740m in 2023. Exchanges between the business sectors of both countries are being further promoted, as evidenced by the two-way trade turnover of $562m in the first eight months of this year,” said the Ambassador.

He said Qatar is currently implementing Third National Development Strategy Phase focusing on 6 key areas, including Sustainable Economic Growth, Sustainable Finance, Future Human Resources, Harmonious Society; Quality of Life; Sustainable Environment and Effective Government.

The Ambassador added that this strategy will open up cooperation opportunities between Qatar and other countries, such as in energy, technology, manufacturing, tourism, high-quality labour among others.

“These are also the areas that Vietnam has a need for. Accordingly, Vietnam and Qatar have the potential to promote cooperation in the production and export of agriculture, food; machinery, equipment and electronic components; skilled labor, exchange of experience in the fields of digital transformation, energy transition, etc.; promote forms of joint venture cooperation, joint investment cooperation, bringing benefits to both countries,” said Hiep.