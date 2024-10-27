Artistic Efforts Are Spreading Fragrance Of Indian Culture Across The World, Says PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) In the 115th episode of his monthly program Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Narendra Modi highlighted the global resonance of Indian art and culture, emphasising how people around the world are increasingly drawn to India's heritage and traditions.

He shared examples from Kashmir to Chhattisgarh, illustrating how India's cultural essence is being celebrated both domestically and internationally.

PM Modi mentioned calligraphy, a cherished art form in Jammu and Kashmir, with local artists like Firdousa Bashir from Anantnag using it to showcase and preserve regional culture.

He also praised Gorinath from Udhampur, who preserves Dogra culture through the tunes of a century-old sarangi, narrating historical tales and cultural heritage.

"In different parts of the country, you will find many extraordinary people preserving cultural heritage," he said, pointing to Telangana's D. Vaikuntham, who has promoted Cheriyal folk art for decades, and Butluram Mathra from Chhattisgarh, who has spent 40 years preserving the art of the Abujhmadia tribe.

"These artistic efforts are spreading the fragrance of Indian culture across the world," PM Modi noted.

He recounted his experience in Russia's Yakutsk, where audiences braved the freezing winter to enjoy Kalidasa's Abhijnana Shakuntalam. He also recalled watching Phalak Phalam, the Laotian version of the Ramayana, during a recent visit to Laos, marvelling at the shared devotion between the two nations.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the cross-cultural efforts of Abdullah Al-Barun, who translated the Ramayana and Mahabharata into Arabic, bridging Indian and Arab cultures.

In Peru, Erlinda Garcia and Maria Valdes are popularising Bharatanatyam and Odissi dance, respectively, showing how "Indian classical dance is creating waves of popularity in South America."

"Wherever there is art, there is India. Wherever there is culture, there is India," PM Modi remarked, inviting people to share cultural initiatives using the hashtag #CulturalBridges, which he said would be a regular feature in future episodes of Mann Ki Baat.