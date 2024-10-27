Inaugural Cohort Of Vcuarts Qatar's BFA In Kinetic Imaging Students Begin Studies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Nine students make up the inaugural batch of students to specialize in Kinetic Imaging (KI) at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar), a Qatar Foundation partner university.

The new undergraduate program is designed to meet the growing demand for art and design education that explores new and media.

The areas of study for these new students will include game design, 3D modeling and animation, creative coding (parametric design, generative art, artificial intelligence), sound (sound art, sound design), and interaction design (app design, user interface design).

Students who study at VCUarts Qatar in Kinetic imaging will be prepared for industry jobs in game design, motion graphics, app design, and sound design; and/or artistic careers related to coding, robotics, artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, and sound.

The new department will collaborate with and receive support from the Kinetic Imaging department at the University's home campus in Richmond which is ranked number five in the new media category by USNews & World Report.

Levi Hammett, Chair of the new BFA in Kinetic Imaging program, said,“ This new program at VCUarts Qatar will train the next generation of innovative creatives who will be prepared to work in the emerging and high-growth industries that will be at the center of the creative economies of the future.”