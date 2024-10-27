Kuwait Amir Congratulates Saint Vincent, Grenadines On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable of congratulation on Sunday to the Governor-General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Susan Dougan, on her country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished Dougan good and wellbeing, and more progress and prosperity for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and its people. dss

