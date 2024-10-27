Sappers Seize Remains Of Downed Russian Drones In Kyiv Region
10/27/2024 2:09:36 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service have seized the remains of attack drones used by Russian troops to attack Kyiv region.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SES .
In particular , in the Vyshgorod district, safe elements left over from an enemy drone were found.
In Bucha district, a warhead of a Russian“Geranium” kamikaze drone was seized in a forest belt outside one of the settlements.
As Ukrinform reported, on October 26, Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine with drones. Air defense was operating in a number of regions, including Kyiv region. As a result of the enemy attack, a woman was killed and a 13-year-old boy was injured.
