Sappers Seize Remains Of Downed Russian Drones In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service have seized the remains of attack drones used by Russian to attack Kyiv region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SES .

In particular , in the Vyshgorod district, safe elements left over from an enemy drone were found.

In Bucha district, a warhead of a Russian“Geranium” kamikaze drone was seized in a forest belt outside one of the settlements.

Ukrainian forces shot down 44 Russian

As Ukrinform reported, on October 26, Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine with drones. Air defense was operating in a number of regions, including Kyiv region. As a result of the enemy attack, a woman was killed and a 13-year-old boy was injured.