Kharkiv Region Receives Bojena 5 Demining Vehicle From Foreign Volunteers

Pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region received a new Bojena 5 mechanized demining machine from Czech and Slovak volunteers.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine .

“The Czech Republic's Team 4 Ukraine and Dárek pro Putina, the Slovak Republic's Mier Ukraine, and the Ukrainian NGO People's Self-Defense of Lviv Region were actively involved in the process of acquiring and transferring this vehicle,” the statement said.

Coordination and interaction between all participants was ensured by the leadership and staff of the State Bureau of Investigation.

The ceremony of handing over the vehicle was attended by Viktor Vitovetskyi, Director of the Department of Civil Protection of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and Artem Astakhov, Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Region.

Astakhov thanked everyone who contributed to the transfer of this vehicle, as today Kharkiv region is heavily contaminated with explosive devices.

“As our soldiers liberate the territory from enemies, this vehicle will destroy explosive devices left to terrorize the population of Ukraine meter by meter and help bring our country's victory over the occupier closer,” he said.

The State Emergency Service reminded that since the beginning of Russia's armed aggression, pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have cleared the territory of Kharkiv region of more than 9,738 hectares and defused 104,405 explosive devices.

As reported, 92 civilians have been killed and more than 250 injured in the Kharkiv region since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region