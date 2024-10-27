UN Official: 'Entire Population Of North Gaza At Risk Of Dying'

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- A UN top official warned late Saturday that the entire population in northern Gaza was at the risky of dying due to the Israeli occupation's brutal siege and military operations.

In a statement, Joyce Msuya -- Acting Undersecretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and UN Emergency Relief Coordinator -- called for an immediate stop to "blatant disregard for basic humanity" by Israeli forces.

Hospitals have been hit, workers detained and first responders prevented from rescuing people trapped under the rubble, she noted.

"Shelters have been emptied and burned down... families have been separated, and men and boys taken away by the truckload," she added.

According to reports, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed since Israeli occupation forces renewed their offensive in northern Gaza earlier this month.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced again.

"The entire population of north Gaza is at risk of dying," Msuya warned.

"Such blatant disregard for basic humanity and for the laws of war must stop."

The Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) said late Saturday that the Israeli occupation forces bombarded a residential complex in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, killing at least 35 people, women and children amongst then, as well as injuring many others. (end)

