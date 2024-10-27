LG Inaugurates Ranji Trophy Session At Sher-I-Kashmir Stadium
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the first session of Ranji Trophy at Sher-i-Kashmir cricket Stadium here. The LG interacted with the players and J&K Cricket Association officials during his visit.
J&K cricket team played Services on the day in an Elite Group A Round 3 matchup. The team is fifth in the Group A standings.
“Had a wonderful interaction with the players & coaching staff of Jammu Kashmir and Services Teams ahead of their Ranji Trophy match in Srinagar,” the Office of LG on X posted about the interaction.
On Day 1, J&K bowlers ripped through Services and bowled them out for a meager 71 runs in 25.1 overs. Aquib Nabi and Yudhvir Singh took 5 wickets each.
In reply, J&K batters were 183/7 in 54.1 overs at stumps. Shubham Khajuria top scored for the team, making 55 from 94 balls.
With a first innings lead of 112 runs J&K will now look to win the game over the next three days.
|
