'Did You See That?': UFO Sighting Near Indiana Sparks Fear And Curiosity Among Onlookers Watch Viral Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) UFO scare: At least six yellowish-orange orbs were captured on camera flickering and hovering near an Air Force base in Indiana, US. Several onlookers were spooked after the glowing UFOs zig-zagged at high speed before vanishing into thin air. The of the UFOs has gone on social media.

While one kid screamed 'Whoaa...' in amazement, and called out to his father, asking“Did you see that”, others felt scared. A person can be heard saying in the video,“What is that?” to which another replies,“I think those are UFOs and I really don't feel comfortable going to sleep tonight.”

The zig-zagging aircraft appeared as a“huge rectangle” with a“clearly defined vapor shock wave” on doppler weather radar, said another witness, reported the New York Post.

While the US Air Force has not confirmed the sightings to be UFOs, some observers suspect that the lights could have actually been planes, possibly military aircraft as the 'orbs' were spotted over the Grissom Joint Air Reserve Base near Kokomo, Indiana ,

Citing how the lights 'disappear in succession,' a UFO investigator said he was very certain the glowing orbs were actually 'military flares'.

"These look very clearly to be military flares," Alejandro Rojas, an advisor to tech start-up Enigma Labs said. He investigates UFO sightings made by common people. "The tell-tale signs are the lights being in a row and lighting up and disappearing in succession," he said, stated a report by The Daily Mail.

'Never a rectangle...'

However, just a day after the UFOs were spotted, one of the witnesses shared evidence potentially connected to the lights, claiming there was a "huge rectangle" UFO in the sky the night before. He presented Doppler weather radar data to support his assertion that there was a "clearly defined vapour shock wave" the next day, which he attributed to the presence of the UFOs.