Joramco Signs Long-Term Agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has announced the signing of a long-term agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways, the Norwegian Low-cost long-haul airline, marking the first partnership between the two companies.



Under this agreement, Joramco will carry out maintenance checks on Norse Atlantic’s B787 fleet, providing its renowned services and expertise. This five-year partnership highlights Joramco’s commitment to delivering renowned services and technical expertise to new international clients.



Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “We are delighted to welcome Norse Atlantic Airways for the first time at Joramco facility. This partnership is a testament to the company’s position as a global MRO and we are eager to kick off this collaboration and strengthen our joint efforts in the future.”



MENAFN27102024002844009143ID1108821385