Georgia's Ruling Party Leads In Parliamentary Election

(MENAFN- IANS) Tbilisi, Oct 27 (IANS) The ruling Georgian Dream party leads with 52.99 per cent of the vote in Georgia's parliamentary election, the Central Election Commission announced.

On Saturday, Giorgi Kalandarishvili, chairman of the commission, said that based on the early data obtained from 2,206 polls, Georgian Dream gained 935,004 votes.

Among the opposition parties, the Coalition for Change led with 11.2 per cent of the vote, followed by the United National Movement with 9.8 per cent, Strong Georgia with 9.0 per cent, and Gakharia for Georgia with 8.2 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

The chairman also noted that the elections were held in a peaceful and free atmosphere.

"For the first time, we used special voter verification equipment and can confidently say that the elections were held successfully," Kalandarishvili said.