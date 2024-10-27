‘Bigg Boss 18’: Rohit Shetty Welcomes Salman Khan In His ‘Cop Universe’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 18', Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn will be seen as a guest on the controversial reality show. In the latest promo, the filmmaker welcomed host Salman Khan in the“cop universe” further creating more excitement.

In a promo of the show, Ajay and Rohit walk onto the stage. Salman is heard saying:“Aapka swagat hai Bigg Boss main.”

To which Rohit replies:“Aur aapka swagat hai humaare cop universe main.”

Ajay then asks Salman if every weekend he goes through“Ata majhi satakli,” an iconic dialogue from the“Singham” franchise.

To which, Salman replies:“Yeh itne satake hai ke mujhe satka rahe hai log.”

The“Dabangg” star is then seen telling Rohit that he has made so many films on cops that he himself has become 90 percent cop.

Rohit agrees to Salman's statement and replied:“Logon ko doubt hone laga hai.”

It was last week, when a source close to IANS confirmed that Salman will fulfill his commitment of iconic Chulbul Pandey character's cameo in 'Singham Again' amidst tight security

The source said:“Salman Khan will be fulfilling his commitment of Chulbul Pandey cameo in“Singham Again” at 4.00 P.M. today at a Mumbai Suburban Studio. The studio name cannot be given due to security reasons.”

The source also shared that the superstar was advised to not shoot at the moment given the security reasons after politician Baba Siddique was gunned down by three assailants.

The source said:“Mumbai Police and officials had advised to not shoot at the moment for security reasons but to fulfill his commitments given to Rohit he has decided to shoot today amidst 120 individual security guards and 30 police officials.”

The third installment from the“Singham” franchise has a motley of stars. It has Ajay as Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor as Bajirao Singham's wife Avni, Deepika Padukone as police officer Shakti Shetty, Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff.

Actor Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing the role of antagonist named Danger Lanka. The film will have a contemporary spin to the“Ramayana” and is slated to be released on Diwali on November 1.