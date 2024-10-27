My Certifier Streamlines Building Approvals With Fast-Track Complying Development Certificates (CDC)

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Shoalhaven Heads, NSW, 25 October 2024 - My Certifier, a trusted name in building and residential certification services in South Coast Sydney and the Highlands areas, is excited to announce the enhancement of its Complying Development Certificate (CDC) process. This fast-track service is designed to expedite the building approval process, allowing property owners and developers to secure necessary approvals quickly-often within five days-compared to traditional council approval methods that can take weeks or even months.



"At My Certifier, we understand the importance of efficiency and compliance in construction projects. Our fast-track CDC service not only speeds up approvals but also ensures that all developments meet the highest standards set by the Building Code of Australia," said Che Leonard, Director of My Certifier. "Our goal is to provide a seamless, transparent, and swift approval process for a variety of residential projects, including new builds, renovations, and additions."



The CDC service offered by My Certifier covers a wide spectrum of projects such as the construction of new homes, alterations, additions, and class 10 buildings like sheds, garages, and pools. By offering a streamlined alternative to traditional council approvals, My Certifier empowers clients to break ground on their projects without the usual bureaucratic delays. This efficiency is particularly beneficial for those undertaking smaller residential projects that require quick turnaround times.



On top of its fast-track CDC offerings, My Certifier provides comprehensive certification resources and services throughout the entire building lifecycle, including Construction Certificates (CC), PCA services (Principal Certifying Authority inspections and Occupation Certificates), and swimming pool compliance inspections required under the Swimming Pools Act. For clients looking to navigate the often complex requirements of the Building Code of Australia, My Certifier offers expert consultation services, ensuring that all regulatory requirements are met efficiently and accurately.



With years of experience and a commitment to high standards, My Certifier has become a preferred choice for property owners and developers seeking reliable, efficient, and knowledgeable building certification and consultation services in New South Wales. The company's reputation for professionalism and accuracy helps clients save time and resources, reducing the stress associated with construction approvals and ensuring projects can proceed smoothly.



My Certifier specialises in building and residential certification, including Construction Certificates (CC), Complying Development Certificates (CDC), PCA services (inspections and occupation certificates), and pool compliance inspections. Located in Shoalhaven Heads, NSW, My Certifier supports property owners and builders with fast, reliable, and expert building consultation services, ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations and codes.



Che Leonard

Director, My Certifier

68 McIntosh St,

Shoalhaven Heads NSW 2535

0417 593 496

