Mumbai Airport Brings Back 'Ambassadors Of Happiness'. Here's Who They Are And When You Can Meet Them

Mumbai airport has reintroduced its 'Pawfect' initiative; the 'ambassadors of happiness' are now back at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Taking to X to announce the return of its initiative, the airport acknowledged that air can be stressful for many passengers, and therefore, the initiative aims at“melting the travel stress away”. Mumbai airport is the only Indian airport offering such a service.

“Mumbai Airport is thrilled to announce the return of its wildly popular 'Pawfect' initiative. Ready to melt the travel stress away and turn the airport experience into a fun-filled adventure,” it said in a post on X.

Here's who will greet the traveller's at Mumbai airport:

The Mumbai airport's 'ambassadors of happiness' under the 'Pawfect' initiative are emotional support dogs who are trained to sense and respond to travelers' moods, providing comfort and creating a more relaxed airport environment.

The airport's emotional support companions are nine trained dogs including a Golden Retriever, a Maltese, a rescued Husky, Shih Tzu, Lhasa Apso, and Labrador.

When and where will they be available at Mumbai airport?

These lovable emotional support companions, the Mumbai airport said, will be waiting to greet travellers every Friday to Sunday, between 3pm and 11 pm.

The service is provided free of charge and is accessible to all passengers transiting through Terminal 2.

“Get ready to be charmed and comforted by these furry ambassadors of happiness before embarking on your journey from our #GatewayToGoodness,” the airport said.

Check out the 'Pawfect' initiative

The 'Pawfect' program, with stars like Bella the Golden Retriever, was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic . This initiative had proved helpful in reducing travel anxiety, filling travellers with joy and comfort.

According to The Hindu, the airport management anticipates that the program will encourage social interactions among travellers, as passengers frequently share stories about their pets while waiting for their flights.