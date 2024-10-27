Diljit Dosanjh Concert Day 2 Traffic Alert! Check Which Routes To Take, Avoid As 'Dil Luminati' Delhi Fans Flood Streets

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi singer, kickstarted India leg of his concerts as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru on Saturday evening. However, fans were left restless due to the delay in the start of the concert. The event was supposed to kick off at 7:00 pm but failed to begin on time as the arrived late.

As the national capital was brought to a standstill with peak traffic for kilometres around the JLN Stadium , it is important to take note of traffic advisory before planning any journey today.

Delhi Traffic Police issued a travel advisory for commuters advising them to adhere to traffic restrictions effective on October 27. Commuters must keep in mind the below stated restricted and alternate routes and plan their journey accordingly during the allotted hours.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Traffic police said,“In view of A Live Music Concert of Diljit Doshanjh“Dil Luminati” to be held on 26 & 27/10/2024 at 07:00 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, traffic regulations will be effective.”

The post further reads,“Adequate traffic arrangements have been made for diversion and regulation of traffic. General public and motorists are also advised to use public transport to avoid congestion on roads.”

How to enter Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium?

Diljit Dosanjh fans eager to watch the concert live today can visit the stadium through Gate Nos. 2, 5, 6, 14, and 16. Notably, Gates 1 and 15 are reserved for emergency use.

Which routes to avoid?

To manage traffic situation around JLN stadium, traffic restrictions will be in place from 4:00 PM till 11:00 PM on October 27. The concert is slated to begin at 7:00 pm. Additionally, Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) will not be allowed to access the route from JLN Stadium Red Light along the entire stretch of BP Marg during the hours traffic restrictions will be in place.

Police cars, ambulance, fire brigade and other such emergency vehicles will have unrestricted access to the area, according to the advisory. However, Delhi Traffic police advised against taking B.P. Marg and Lodhi Road route to stay away from delays in emergency cases.

The 40-year-old singer will be heading to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati after performance in Delhi on Sunday.