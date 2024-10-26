Safadi Calls For Immediate Stop To 'Ethnic Cleansing' In Gaza During Talks With Blinken

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London the urgent efforts to de-escalate the "dangerous situation" in the region.

The talks also focused on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and ensuring sustained aid delivery into the besieged Strip, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Safadi stressed the urgent need for an immediate stop to the Israeli aggression on Gaza, calling for decisive action to stop what he described as“ethnic cleansing, starvation, and mass killings” perpetrated by Israel in northern Gaza and warned that Israel's illegal actions are driving the West Bank toward collapse.

The minister also condemned Israel's ongoing aggression in Lebanon, demanding an immediate end to hostilities and the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The top diplomat also stressed the importance of providing humanitarian support to Lebanon, noting that over 1.2 million Lebanese citizens have been displaced from their homes by Israeli attacks.

Safadi also warned that the region is on the brink of a regional war due to the ongoing Israeli aggression and the defiance of the Israeli government, which he said disregards international law and humanitarian principles.

In press statements prior to the meeting, Safadi held the Israeli government accountable for the dangerous escalation in the region. He also called for an end to the ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza and the blockade imposed on the besieged Strip and its people. Safadi also condemned Israel's attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital, describing it as another crime and demanding a decisive international response to stop it.