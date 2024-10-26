The Jordan Times Celebrates 49Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Times celebrated on Saturday its 49th anniversary.

Jordan's only English-language daily first saw the light on October 26, 1975 as a six-page black-and-white newspaper that was targeting a limited readership, mostly foreigners residing in the country.

Over the years, the newspaper asserted its presence both in print and online, with its electronic version (jordantimes) attracting thousands of readers from around the world. The newspaper also attracts thousands of readers and followers on social websites, including primarily Facebook, Instagram and X platform.

Issued six days a week, the newspaper is part of the Jordan Press Foundation, the parent shareholding company that also publishes Al Rai Arabic daily.

Past editors-in-chief were Mohammad Al Amad, Rami G. Khouri, George Hawatmeh, Walid Sadi, Elia Nasrallah, Abdullah Hasanat, Rana Sabbagh, Ayman Safadi, Jennifer Hamarneh, Samir Barhoum, Mohammad Ghazal and Hana Namrouqa.

Raed Omari is the current Editor-in-Chief of The Jordan Times.