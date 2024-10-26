DPRK Slams U.S. For Military Drill With Allies

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Oct 27 (NNN-KCNA) – The Foreign of the People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), yesterday condemned the United States, for the latest military drill conducted with its allies, along with other provocations, saying, these actions exacerbated the already heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

In a press statement, the DPRK condemned Washington for staging a large-scale joint air drill, codenamed“Freedom Flag,” with South Korea and Australia, which the United States openly stated was directed at the DPRK.

Stressing the drill“shows the offensive and aggressive nature more vividly in its scale, content and character,” the statement called the drill“a very dangerous military provocation, aimed at preemptive and surprise strike on the DPRK.”

In addition, the DPRK statement blamed the United States for its role, while reiterating the accusation earlier in the month, of South Korea flying drones and dropping anti-DPRK leaflets over Pyongyang. It stated that the DPRK“keeps in sight the dark shadow of the U.S., which is hidden behind the fearless provocative acts of the ROK,” the Republic of Korea.

“The U.S. has patronised the ROK's scattering of political motivational rubbish over the DPRK territory, as the so-called 'freedom of expression' and instigated the bellicose hysteria of its ally with frequent deployment of strategic assets and ceaseless joint military drills,” said the statement.

“If a situation that no one wishes is created on the Korean Peninsula, the U.S., the arch-criminal and mastermind escalating the tensions in the region, will be held wholly responsible for it,” the statement warned.

The South Korean air force said on Thursday, the combined“Freedom Flag” air drill with the United States began last Monday and will continue until Nov 1, with the Australian air force participating, by deploying an air tanker, according to a Yonhap news agency report.– NNN-KCNA

