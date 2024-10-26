17 YPG Members“Neutralised” In N. Syria After Ankara Terror Attack

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Oct 27 (NNN-TRT) – At least 17 members of the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) were“neutralised” yesterday, by Turkish forces in northern Syria, according to Türkiye's Defence Ministry.

In a statement, the said, the YPG members were“neutralised” in the zones covered by Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Peace Spring, and Manbij regions in northern Syria.

Since 2016, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria, to create a YPG-free zone, namely Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, and Peace Spring in 2019 and 2020.

The operation came one day after Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, the perpetrators of a recent terror attack in Ankara infiltrated Türkiye from Syria.

Two assailants – a man and a woman – carried out an attack on the production facilities of Turkish Aerospace Industries, in Ankara's northern suburb on Wednesday. Both attackers have been confirmed as members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), according to Turkish authorities.

The attack, which involved automatic rifles and explosives, resulted in five deaths and 22 injuries.– NNN-TRT