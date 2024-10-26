30 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Bombing In Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Oct 27 (IANS) At least 30 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli bombing of the town of Beit Lahia in the north of the Gaza Strip, reported.

The Israeli shelled a residential square that includes at least five houses, and the included women and children, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA said on Saturday.

Local residents told Xinhua that neither the Civil Defence nor the medical teams could reach the area, forcing the locals to transfer the casualties using donkey carts or on foot.

The Israeli army has not commented on this incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 42,924, the Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Saturday.