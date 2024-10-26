LIVE MATCH: Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Madrid, Spain: Spanish heavyweights are set to clash in this star studded La showdown, as look to further their position at the top of the league table, while look for a chance to overtake Barca.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the atmosphere at the venue!

------------------------------------------------------------------------

90' Vinicius lets Mbappe loose but the Frenchman's strike is saved at the near post. Rough night for the striker.

GOAL! RAPHINHA!

GOAL! LAMINE YAMAL

71' Madrid's Mbappe is played a great ball by Luka Modric but shoots it straight at the keeper, who kneels in front of it to successfully block the shot.

66' LEWANDOWSKI MISSES THE OPEN NET! A brilliant play through from sub Dani Olmo finds Raphinha, who passes it across to Lewandowski who hits the side post of an open goal!

50' Barcelona's star boy Lamine Yamal with a very ambitious effort from just beyond the halfway line but Lunin easily gathers the ball. Still nil nil at the bernabeau

46' Second half under way with only one subsitution being made; Barca's Fermin Lopez making way for Frenkie De Jong.

WATCH: Amazing heel flick pass from Lewandowski

45' + 2'

HALF TIME



43' Barca's Marc Casado given a yellow card for foul on Vinicius Junior. Both teams aren't as much adventerous going forward as both sides seem to be incredibly cautious in handling the game.

36' Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.

31' NO GOAL! Mbappe dinks it over Pena to give Real Madrid the lead, but after VAR review the decision is offisde!

26' Barca threatening the Real Madrid goal now, with a Pedri shot being palmed away by Lunin first and an Inigo Martinez header sailing just over the crossbar.

21' CLOSE!!! Vinicius beautifully slices through the Barca defence on the left side but strangely misses from point blank range

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward #07 Vinicius Junior reacts during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 26, 2024. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

20' Beautiful counter from Barca but Raphinha's effort is way over the crossbar

16' Still nothing to nothing at the Bernabeau





(Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP)

14' Bellingham tries after Mbappe puts him on via a low cross in the area but Inaki Pena produces a miracle save to clear the ball off the line. Offside flag raised however, so it wouldn't have counted.

10' Robert Lewandowski makes the tackle and wins possession for his team. Barca press forward.

4' : Vinicius roars to the Real support. The home favourite raises his arms to the crowd to lift the Real faithful. Seconds late he jinks into the area and wins a corner on the left.