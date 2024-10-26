Up To 200 People Evacuated Daily From Kharkiv's Kupiansk Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Every day, between 100 to 200 people are being evacuated from Kupiansk community in Kharkiv region, an area frequently shelled by Russian forces.

This is according to Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by Ukrinform.

"The situation is extremely difficult, so we are intensifying evacuation measures in that direction. Every day, 100 to 200 people are leaving," he stated.

Syniehubov noted that residents are more actively leaving the left of the Oskil River, which runs through the city, as damaged infrastructure in this area can no longer be restored, nor can utilities be provided.

“We can no longer ensure water, electricity, or heating services for the winter period there,” he explained.

He clarified that around 1,500 people still need to be evacuated from the left bank of the Oskil within Kupiansk community. On the right bank, approximately 2,500 residents remain in Kupiansk itself, with all children already evacuated from this area.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 25 alone, 160 people, including four children, were evacuated from Kupiansk and Borova areas.