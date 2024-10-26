Border Guards Destroy Enemy Rapira Anti-Tank Gun, IFV And Five Vehicles In Kupiansk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) from the attack UAVs company Phoenix unit of the Revenge brigade destroyed five enemy vehicles, an MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun, a truck, an IFV-2 and eliminated seven occupiers in the Kupiansk sector with drones.

The State Border Guard Service reported this on Telegram and posted a relevant video.

“Five enemy vehicles, an MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun, a military truck, an IFV-2 and enemy infantry were destroyed: seven occupiers were eliminated and seven more were wounded - the result of the work of operators from the attack UAVs company Phoenix unit of the Revenge brigade in the Kupiansk sector,” the post reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, border guards destroyed a Russian command center and two warehouses in the Kramatorsk sector with drones.

Photo: State Border Guard Service, illustrative