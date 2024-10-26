J&K Battles Dengue Surge: Cases Exceed 4,000

Data reveals that of the 4,315 dengue cases reported, 2,716 are from Jammu, 462 from Samba, 388 from Kathua, 216 from Udhampur, 160 from Reasi, 112 from Rajouri, 57 from Poonch, 95 from Doda, 38 from Ramban, 13 from Kishtwar, 17 from Kashmir, and 31 from other states.

State Malariologist Dr D.J. Raina said that while cases continue to rise, the situation is under control.“So far, 24,927 tests have been conducted, of which 4,315 have returned positive. By this time last year, 33,394 tests were conducted, and 4,453 were positive,” he said.

Dr Raina said that out of the 4,315 positive cases, 457 were admitted to hospitals. Among them, 374 have been discharged, 71 remain under treatment, and one patient has succumbed to the disease.

To curb the spread of dengue, the malariologist urged the public to take preventive measures, emphasizing that since there is no vaccine for dengue, proactive prevention is essential.“Authorities are implementing effective measures to contain dengue, and while vigilance is necessary, there is no need to panic,” he added.

Medical professionals advise the public to use mosquito repellents, wear long-sleeved clothing, and avoid mosquito-prone areas. Dengue-spreading mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, especially during the monsoon season, making it essential to eliminate any standing water around homes, schools, workplaces, and nearby areas.“Preventing dengue fever begins with eliminating mosquito breeding sites and avoiding mosquito bites,” doctors advised.

These mosquitoes are most active during the day, and medical experts recommend covering exposed skin, using mosquito nets for daytime rest, and spraying nets with repellents for added protection.

Common symptoms of dengue include fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, rash, nausea, and vomiting. The advisory warns that individuals experiencing severe symptoms-such as stomach pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding from the nose or gums, blood in the vomit or stool and restlessness-should seek immediate medical attention. Last year, Jammu & Kashmir reported approximately 6,403 dengue cases, and 2022 saw a record high of 8,269 cases with 18 fatalities.

