ROADWAY CLOSURE I89 NB Mm75.2

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State

Williston Barracks

I89 NB near MM75.2 is shut down due to a traffic crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

