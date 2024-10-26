عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ROADWAY CLOSURE I89 NB Mm75.2


10/26/2024 5:10:44 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

I89 NB near MM75.2 is shut down due to a traffic crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Benjamin Dubuque

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Williston PSAP

3294 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN26102024003118003196ID1108820854


EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search