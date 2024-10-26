K'taka Bypolls: H.D. Kumaraswamy Claims Cong Using 'Power And Money Tactics'

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 27 (IANS) Union for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday accused the ruling in Karnataka of using power and money tactics for the upcoming by-elections in the state's three Assembly constituencies.

Speaking to the on Saturday, H.D. Kumaraswamy accused the Congress of trying to approach his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy to contest election from the Channapatna Assembly seat.

The Union Minister also expressed concern over the Congress government's of his party's supporters and alleged intimidation tactics, claiming "the ruling party was targeting the Janata Dal-Secular party with notices and threats".

Meanwhile, H.D. Kumaraswamy, talking about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's criticism that he is limiting himself to Mandya and not actively participating in state affairs, stated that he travels to various states on departmental duties and has CM Siddaramaiah seen his travel plans.

"Did they see my work in the past four months? I have visited many states for departmental matters - Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. I am working hard in Delhi without wasting time. I don't need a certificate from them," he said.

Kumaraswamy also defended his repeated visits to Karnataka, noting that his return to his home state was purely in service of the people.

"Shouldn't I come to Karnataka? Shouldn't I visit the people who elected me to hear their problems? Now, they can't sleep peacefully when I return," he said.

He further condemned the CM's statement on JD-S' limited appeal, saying: "The CM says the Congress has already won all three constituencies in bypolls. He also stated that my tears won't work any further. Yes. I have gone to people and shed my tears after seeing the woes of people. They think the Congress has already won because of money and misuse of power."

He alleged that an unfair and illegal use of resources is taking place for the upcoming by-elections.

Kumaraswamy claimed the government was manipulating the political landscape through excessive spending and power play.

"They are using power and money to win elections,” he stated, adding that the ruling coalition struggled even to nominate a candidate from Congress and had 'hijacked' a BJP candidate instead.

"People are watching all of this," he said.