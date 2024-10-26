Uttar Pradesh Government Unveils Comprehensive Plan To Boost Medical Device Exports

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Oct 26 (KNN)

In a significant move aimed at revitalising the indigenous medical device sector, the Uttar Pradesh has announced a robust plan to establish a dedicated medical device park.



This initiative is poised to enhance local production capabilities while simultaneously boosting exports, as confirmed by an official spokesperson on Friday.

The state government's strategy encompasses a comprehensive action plan designed to increase the exports of locally manufactured medical devices. According to the spokesperson, ongoing efforts are focused on improving logistics, connectivity, and land bank accessibility across various authorities.



These enhancements are crucial for the successful development of medical devices and pharmaceutical parks within the state.

In conjunction with the establishment of the medical device park, the government is also developing an innovative mobile app-based digital IT platform for the Export Promotion Council-Medical Device (EPC-MD).



This platform, which includes a web portal and a range of IT solutions, is being constructed using cutting-edge technology to meet future demands.



The spokesperson highlighted that the platform will facilitate project approvals, streamline production processes, and compile essential export-related data, thus supporting the growth and export of medical devices from Uttar Pradesh.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is spearheading the development of North India's first dedicated medical device park, spanning an impressive 350 acres.



This park will offer numerous incentives to allottees, including subsidized electricity and water, warehousing facilities, and reimbursement for skill development, patents, and quality certifications.



Additionally, access to affordable testing and scientific resources will be facilitated through various apps, web portals, and IT solutions integrated into the EPC-MD framework.

The proposed digital IT platform promises a host of advanced functionalities such as three-layered security, disaster recovery systems, a centralized data center server, and social media integration.



It will also include features like real-time deployment, reimbursement claims processing, and a dedicated help desk to support stakeholders.

The overarching goal of this initiative is to provide exporters of medical devices with essential guidance and support, promote awareness of Indian medical devices in global markets, and address industry challenges related to manufacturing and quality standards.



By establishing a phased communication framework, the Uttar Pradesh government aims to keep exporters informed about regulatory issues, technical standards, and trade-related matters, thus positioning the state as a key player in the international medical device sector.

This strategic initiative represents a significant leap forward in India's medical device manufacturing landscape, promising to elevate the industry's profile on global platforms while fostering local economic growth.

