Jordanian-German Center Helps Skilled Jordanians Work In Germany-Bakkar

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) -- of Dr. Khaled Bakkar said the agreement approved by the Cabinet last week to establish the Jordanian-German labour mobility training centre to facilitate the movement of Jordanian workers to Germany came as a continuation of the Royal efforts with Arab and friendly countries.In a statement to "Petra," he noted the center paves the way for "qualified and trained" Jordanian competencies and workers to enter the German labor market, based on the EU nation's needed specializations by providing information and advice, as well as training opportunities to beneficiaries.The government, represented by the Ministry of Labor, is "keen" to enhance cooperation with the German government, in terms of developing the vocational and technical training system in Jordan and collaboration to recruit Jordanian competencies in Germany, he pointed out.Since inauguration late last year, the minister ststed a total of about 200 benefited from the Partnership for Development Project directed to the center's vocational training, labor migration and advisory services.Furthermore, he noted the center's services include advice and information about the German labor market to facilitate access to available job opportunities, by clarifying the mechanism for accrediting certificates, procedures for obtaining a visa and the required levels in the German language.The minister pointed out that Jordanian youth acquire "extensive" practical experience through the German dual vocational training system, within the German crafts sector, as 6 Jordanians have joined the program in Germany, and their training will continue over the next three and a half years, noting that the target number is 300 Jordanians.Bakkar said: "140 Jordanian men and women are currently taking specialized courses in the German language in vocational training institutes in Jordan, and those who pass the required tests will be able to travel to Germany early next year."To benefit from the center's services and obtain further learn about the dual vocational training program in Germany, contact us on telephone numbers 0796027394 and 064013089 during the center's working hours from 08:30 am to 04:30 pm or via email: ...