Current Production In Chemical Industries Sector At JD4.3Bln-Stakeholder

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) - The volume of current production in the chemical industries and cosmetics sector reached approximately JD4.3 billion, representing 24% of the total production of the Kingdom's industrial sector, a stakeholder announced.According to the sector's representative in the Jordan Chamber of (JCI), Ahmed Elbes, the added value in the sector reaches about 1.7%, equivalent to 40% of the total current production in the Jordanian industry.In remarks to "Petra,' Elbes said the chemical industries and cosmetics sector witnessed a "real" revolution, as most of its products have directly and indirectly entered the citizens' lives, which showed its "leading" position in the national economy.Elbes pointed to the continuous Royal interest, support and directives on the necessity of expanding the sector's production operations as the main part in the process of achieving the principle of self-sufficiency.In this context, he added that this Royal vision aims to support foreign currencies and its prominent contributions in completing the production chains of many other agricultural, commercial and industrial projects.Elbes stressed that the sector is one of the labor-intensive industries as it employs about 16,000 male and female workers, distributed over 706 establishments, where Jordanian workers reach more than 90% of the total laborforce in the industry as a whole.Furthermore, he noted the sector's exports witnessed a decline during the past seven months of this year, compared to the same period last year, due to the decrease in the value of exports to India by JD256 million and Bangladesh by JD11 million.