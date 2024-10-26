Tejashwi Yadav Slams CM Nitish Over 'Ineffective' Implementation Of Liquor Ban In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 26 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has intensified his criticism of the Nitish Kumar over the "ineffective" implementation of the liquor ban in the state.

On Saturday, he accused the government of mishandling the ban, pointing out that during Nitish Kumar's first tenure, liquor shops were "opened in every panchayat before the eventual ban was imposed in 2016".

"Now (when) liquor vends are officially closed, illegal home delivery (of liquor) has proliferated across the state," LoP Yadav said.

Expressing concerns over recent deaths in Siwan, Saran and Gopalganj districts allegedly due to consumption of spurious liquor, he condemned the state government for "failing to address the issue or offer condolences to victims' families".

"The liquor smuggling continues unchecked, with small offenders being targeted while major smugglers operate with impunity," the LoP said.

He alleged that "this protection of larger players in the liquor trade enables the distribution of illicit liquor, resulting in tragic fatalities" across the state.

"Despite these recurring incidents, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remained silent and did not offer a message of condolence to the family members of the deceased," LoP Yadav said.

Commenting on the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand, he expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc will form the government there.

He also predicted victory for the 'Mahagathbandhan' in the upcoming by-elections for four Assembly seats in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Bihar Congress MLA Ajit Sharma criticised the liquor ban, calling it a "complete failure".

He said that the ban has led to "unintended consequences like illegal home deliveries of alcohol".

Sharma accused government officials of colluding with smugglers to sell toxic liquor, which has led to numerous fatalities.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should reconsider the ban. Why does the Chief Minister remain silent on these deaths and why do officials, allegedly working with smugglers, allow the illegal liquor trade to thrive? The liquor ban in Bihar has completely failed," he said, adding that the ban should be lifted to "prevent further harm".