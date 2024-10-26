Pvt Varsity Student In Gwalior Accuses Senior Of Raping Her; Probe Underway

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 26 (IANS) A first-year student of a private university at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh has accused a senior student of the same institute of raping her, the said on Saturday.

According to the police, on the basis of the female student's statement, an FIR has been registered, and an investigation was initiated. The accused is currently on the run and a team has been set up to nab him, the police said.

The female student alleged that the accused, who is her senior at college, asked her to meet at the parking zone located in the basement of the university campus, where he allegedly raped her.

After the incident, the victim left the university campus and went to her home. She then narrated the entire ordeal to her parents.

Subsequently, her parents accompanied her to a police station and filed a complaint.

The police said that upon receiving a complaint, a medical examination of the victim was conducted, which confirmed rape.

The accused is currently absconding, and police have been looking for him.

"The accused person, who is a senior (student) of the victim, lured her to the university parking area, where he raped her. Further investigation is underway," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gwalior, Niranjan Sharma said.

This is the second similar incident that has been reported from Madhya Pradesh.

Recently, a newly-married woman, also a college student, was allegedly gang-raped in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.

Over six persons, who were under the influence of alcohol, tied the woman's husband to a tree and raped her.

They also filmed the obscene act and threatened the couple that they would make the video viral on social media if the police were informed.

The ghastly incident had taken place in the Gurh area, around 25 km from the district headquarters in Rewa on October 21.

The couple had filed the complaint a day later.

Police have arrested seven persons for their alleged involvement in the shameful incident.