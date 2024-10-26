Waqf Land Row: Cong Govt’S Conspiracy Aimed At Displacing Farmers In K’Taka’S Vijayapura Dist, Says BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 26 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra has said that the government's conspiracy aimed at displacing farmers in Vijayapura district stands exposed as the authorities have started issuing notices claiming that the agricultural land belonged to the Waqf board.

Vijayendra stated on Saturday that the Congress government's betrayal and injustice towards the Hindu majority through the Waqf Act have not remained hidden. If the fails to immediately halt its anti-Hindu and anti-farmer actions, the BJP will step forward to fight for justice.

For generations, hundreds of farming families in Vijayapura have sustained themselves through agriculture. However, they are now receiving abrupt notices from the government, citing certain records that designate their land as belonging to the Karnataka Wakf Board. This move by the government is a clear demonstration of an anti-farmer stance, the BJP leader slammed.

The Congress government, entangled in corruption, has evidently forgotten the farmers and farming is the lifeline of this country. This is revealed through a conspiracy aimed at displacing farmers in Vijayapura district, Vijayendra charged.

Congress has created a legal framework through the Waqf Act that allows for systematic appropriation under the guise of law. This historic blunder has caused confusion, which our government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is determined to rectify soon through amendments, he assured.

“Our central government is working diligently to double farmers' income. However, it is unfortunate that Karnataka's Congress government is conspiring to seize farmers' land for appeasement politics, a tragedy that cannot be ignored,” he pointed out.

The audacity of the Waqf Board in issuing notices to our farmers -- who have owned and cultivated this land for generations -- is utterly unacceptable. This action is a direct outcome of the relentless appeasement policies fostered by the Congress government, he further said.

“Congress leaders' willingness to compromise the interests of our 'Annadaatas' (those who provide food) to prioritise minority appeasement showcases a blatant disregard for our farmers' welfare. These leaders are not only neglecting our farmers but also leaving them vulnerable to the unjust claims of the Waqf Board, stripping them of their rightful land and livelihood. We are resolute in our commitment to defending our farmers. We will stand united against any injustice directed at them by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” Vijayendra roared.

“We will not rest until our farmers receive the respect and rights they deserve,” he underlined.