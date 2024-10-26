MODIALOGUE: A Book On PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Unveiled, Presented To Ex-Prez Ram Nath Kovind

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Conversations for a Viksit Bharat, a new literary work by Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director at UK-based QS World University Rankings, has been launched to celebrate the far-reaching impact of Prime Narendra Modi's acclaimed monthly programme, Mann Ki Baat. The titled "MODIALOGUE" was recently presented to former President Nath Kovind by the author himself.

The insightful book explores the transformative communication strategy of PM Modi, whose visionary Mann Ki Baat has grown beyond a simple broadcast, evolving into a powerful for national dialogue. The title "MODIALOGUE" -- merging 'Modi' and 'dialogue' -- captures this unique blend of communication that has connected citizens, allowing them to voice their aspirations, concerns, and hopes for a prosperous future.

Ashwin Fernandes, an acclaimed academician, hailing from Goa, has brought his expertise in global higher education to the book, presenting a fresh perspective on national engagement.

Fernandes has been instrumental in advancing educational excellence across India, providing strategic insights to institutions to enhance their global presence and elevate their academic standards.

Contributions to MODIALOGUE include thoughts from notable figures such as Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and former Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The work also includes analysis of a nationwide survey with responses from over 4,200 people, capturing the overwhelmingly positive impact of Mann Ki Baat across diverse demographics.

The book stands apart with the inclusion of artwork by celebrated Indian artists, inspired by the programme's themes, adding a cultural dimension that reflects India's artistic heritage. It also draws parallels between PM Modi's communication mastery and Chanakya's philosophies of leadership and dialogue.

Reflecting on the launch, Ashwin Fernandes said: "Launching MODIALOGUE is a milestone in recognising the profound role of communication in governance and society. This work encapsulates the essence of Prime Minister Modi's approach to dialogue, uniting India's diverse voices."