(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, October 26 - Press Release

October 26, 2024

CHIZ DIRECTS SORSOGANONS TO AID NEIGHBORING BICOLANOS AFFECTED BY 'KRISTINE'

Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero has directed the provincial of Sorsogon, through its disaster risk reduction management office, to lead the Sorsoganons in providing all the necessary help to Bicolanos from neighboring Albay and Camarines Sur which were devastated by Tropical Storm Kristine.

While Sorsogon was not spared by the heavy rainfall at the height of the storm, Escudero said the province did not suffer as much as Camarines Sur, particularly Naga, and the province of Albay.

"All of the roads in Sorsogon are passable as of yesterday and flood waters have receded when low tide set in the other day," said Escudero, who served as provincial Governor of Sorsogon from 2019 to 2022.

"I have instructed our people in Sorsogon to assist our fellow Bicolanos from the provinces of Albay and Camarines Sur in rescue, relief, opening up roads and clean-up drive after the floods," Escudero said.

According to the Bicolano lawmaker, the effort will be "spearheaded by the Provincial Government of Sorsogon, led by Gov. Edwin Hamor and our municipal mayors."

Mobilization commenced on October 25, he said, with the deployment of the first team to Camarines Sur.

The 88-man team from Sorsogon is composed of chainsaw crew and operator, police personnel, a radioman, driver, cook, and a back-up helper.

Equipment mobilized by Sorsogon include 10 dump trucks , two backhoes, loader and grader, water tankers, ambulances, and mobile kitchens.

According to the provincial government, the Sorsogon team will assist in the clean-up and clearing operations, while the soup kitchens will be set up for volunteers taking part in the rescue and relief effort.

Aquatabs for clean water and water filtering system will also be provided by the Sorsogon Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (SPDRRMO) to help address the critical need for potable water during the calamity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.