(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has firmly dismissed ongoing speculation in Kyiv regarding potential dismissals of key military figures, including Defense Rustem Umerov and military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov. These rumors have circulated in the wake of perceived failures on the frontlines amid the ongoing conflict.



Speaking to reporters after a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Zelensky stated, “I was not planning to do this,” referring specifically to the rumored changes in leadership. He clarified that he had no intentions of replacing Budanov and that similar discussions regarding Umerov were unfounded.



Earlier in the month, several media outlets, including Forbes Ukraine, reported that there were conversations about Budanov’s potential removal. Sources indicated that Budanov's relationship with Andrey Yermak, Zelensky’s chief of staff, and General Aleksandr Syrsky, the supreme commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, had become strained. Allegations suggested that Budanov had conducted operations independently, without proper coordination with the General Staff or Syrsky, leading to frustrations within the military hierarchy.



Speculation about potential successors for Budanov even surfaced, with some outlets suggesting that Oleg Ivashchenko, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, could be in line for the position.



Umerov, who took over the defense ministry in September of the previous year, has faced criticism for failing to stabilize the ministry and for not meeting the military procurement and modernization reforms that Zelensky has emphasized as urgent priorities.



As tensions mount regarding military performance, Zelensky’s comments highlight his desire to quell unrest within the ranks and reassure both military personnel and the public that stability remains a priority. However, the persistence of these rumors suggests ongoing challenges in the military leadership landscape and the complexities of managing a wartime government.

MENAFN26102024000045015687ID1108820532