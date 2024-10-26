Germany finds first MPox case

(MENAFN) Germany has confirmed its first case of a newly identified variant of mpox, as reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country’s public authority. Despite the detection of this new variant, RKI has assured that the risk to the general population remains low.



The emergence of this illness has raised alarms, particularly following a spike in cases across several African countries in August, with the Democratic Republic of Congo being notably affected. In response to the outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified mpox as a public health emergency of international concern.



The situation has escalated as over 120 countries have reported instances of two variants of the mpox virus, as noted by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Among these, a particularly worrisome variant known as clade 1b has been detected in only a few countries outside of the Democratic Republic of Congo, including India, Thailand, and Sweden. The WHO has characterized clade 1b as more contagious and potentially more dangerous than earlier variants, although public health experts caution that the evidence supporting these claims is still insufficient.



On October 18, RKI announced the detection of the new mpox variant in Germany, indicating that the patient contracted the virus while abroad. The health authority emphasized that transmission of the virus requires close physical contact, which mitigates the potential for widespread spread within the population.



While acknowledging the gravity of the situation, RKI reiterated that the current assessment of the health risk to the general public in Germany is low. The institute committed to ongoing monitoring of the variant's spread and stated that it would adjust its risk assessment as new information becomes available.



As health officials continue to track the evolving situation, the focus remains on ensuring public awareness and readiness in the face of emerging infectious diseases.

