Qatar Chamber Participates In Arab-Austrian Economic Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Vienna: Qatar Chamber participated in the 33rd General Assembly meeting, the 34th Board of Directors meeting of the Arab-Austrian Chamber of Commerce (AACC), and the 14th Arab-Austrian Economic Forum in Vienna.

Chairman of Qatar Chamber HE Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani led the Chamber's delegation at the meetings

The forum marked the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce.

Organized by the AACC and the Arab Union of Chamber, the forum focused on fossil energy, renewable energy and energy efficiency. The forum's accompanying exhibition displayed a diverse range of Austrian, Arab and international companies and organizations. The Forum is the AACC's largest international conference, exhibition and networking event. The Forum offered a unique platform for knowledge exchange, networking and deepening of Austro-Arab relations in economy, trade, culture and diplomacy.

The AACC's General Assembly is a pivotal gathering of Austrian and Arab board members to discuss, plan and shape the future directions of Austro-Arab cooperation and the Arab Ambassadors Council.

During these meetings, both sides discussed aspects of cooperation in economic and commercial fields, including sectors such as energy, renewable energy, sustainable innovation to reduce emissions, gas-to-hydrogen transformation, and modern nuclear power.

The economic relations between Qatar and Austria have seen remarkable development, especially in recent years. Trade exchange between the two countries in 2023 amounted to QR 503 million. Austrian exports to Qatar primarily consisted of timber and tourist vehicles, while Qatar's exports to Austria included chemical compounds, ethylene polymers, and vinyl chloride polymers.