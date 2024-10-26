(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, Ukrainian authorities have confirmed that a businessman reported murdered in the Odessa Region last week is actually alive. This revelation emerged from statements by the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which indicated that the alleged murder was a carefully orchestrated ruse as part of a sting operation targeting a suspected Russian agent.



The individual at the center of this controversy is Gennady Beybutyan, a car dealer who heads a group known as the Law Enforcement Assistance Unit. This organization is reported to act as civilian enforcers for conscription officials, allegedly facilitating deals between affluent draft dodgers and corrupt officials willing to accept bribes to exempt them from military service.



According to the SBU, Russian interests were reportedly keen on eliminating Beybutyan due to his outspoken support for military mobilization in Ukraine. They suggested that a staged assassination would have incited panic and further destabilized the already tense socio-political landscape in the region.



The investigation led authorities to a 43-year-old Ukrainian citizen residing in Lviv, who was allegedly attempting to hire someone for the contract killing at the cost of $80,000. However, unbeknownst to him, the individual he hired was an undercover operative working with Ukrainian special services.



This fake hitman provided fabricated evidence to support the claim that Beybutyan had been killed. The alleged assassin was apprehended while attempting to send this false evidence to his "Russian handlers." During the arrest, he was found in possession of a hand grenade and has since been charged with conspiracy to commit a contract killing and illegal possession of explosives.

