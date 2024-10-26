More Weapons, Long-Range Capabilities, Harsh Sanctions Against Russia Needed Urgently PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal emphasizes that Ukraine urgently requires more weapons, long-range capabilities, and harsher sanctions pressure on Russia.

He posted this statement via Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

According to Shmyhal, Russia has committed yet another barbaric act of terrorism, attacking peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with missiles and drones. The regions affected include Kyiv and Kyiv region, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Sumy.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties - people died, including children," the Prime Minister noted.

"More weapons, long-range capabilities, and harsher sanctions pressure on the enemy- this is what Ukraine needs right now for the safety of our citizens, for the safety of Europe, and to achieve a just peace," Shmyhal stated.

As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, asserting that Russian aggression can only be stopped through decisive actions, not discussions.