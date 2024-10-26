N-Korea brands Ukrainians as ‘lunatics’

(MENAFN) Kim Yo-jong, a prominent North Korean official and sister to leader Kim Jong-un, has sharply criticized officials in Seoul and Kiev, labeling them "lunatics" for their threats against nuclear-armed nations. Her comments, disseminated by the state news agency KCNA on Tuesday, did not address specific statements from either but condemned what she described as "reckless remarks." Kim accused these remarks of reflecting a "common feature of bad dogs bred by the US," reinforcing the longstanding tensions between North Korea and both South Korea and Ukraine.



The backdrop to her comments includes claims from Ukrainian officials that North Korean troops have been deployed alongside Russian forces in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. President Vladimir Zelensky recently stated that Ukraine is now contending with threats not only from Russia but also from North Korea and Iran.



South Korea has echoed these concerns, reporting that North Korea allegedly plans to send up to four brigades, totaling around 12,000 soldiers—including special forces—to support Moscow. This assessment came from the National Intelligence Service (NIS), which has prompted Seoul to contemplate deploying a field intelligence mission to Ukraine to monitor developments. Additionally, there are discussions within the South Korean government about potentially altering its stance on arms supplies to Ukraine, a move that would represent a significant shift in policy.



Both Moscow and Pyongyang have firmly rejected these allegations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov characterized the claims as a "bogus story," asserting that even Western supporters of Kiev do not endorse such narratives. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also expressed skepticism, stating he "cannot confirm" the reports but found them "concerning."

